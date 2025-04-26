“Shakhtar” - “Dynamo”: announcement, where to watch, bookmaker favorites

On Sunday, Lviv will host the central match of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League season 2024/25, in which Donetsk's Shakhtar will host Kyiv's Dynamo. The match will actually be decisive for determining the UPL champion, so it will not be an easy walk for both teams. UNN tells who is the favorite of the match, where to watch, and what is known before the match.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk's Shakhtar is currently in 3rd place in the championship, 10 points behind Dynamo. The Donetsk team has 53 points - 16 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses. In the last five UPL matches, the Miners beat Obolon 2-0, Veres 3-0, LNZ 4-1, Kryvbas 2-1 and sensationally lost to Kolos 4-2, which allowed Dynamo and Oleksandriya to break away from Shakhtar.

"Dynamo"

Kyiv's Dynamo is approaching this match as the leader of the championship, with 63 points - 19 wins and 6 draws. Kyivans are confidently heading to their 17th championship, so the match against Shakhtar will actually be decisive, although we should not forget that Oleksandriya is already 3 points behind the White and Blues thanks to the victory on Friday, April 25, over Ingulets (1:0) 5 rounds before the end of the championship. .

In the last five UPL matches, Dynamo won in 4 matches: Obolon - 3:0, Kryvbas - 2:0, Livyi берег - 2:0, Rukh - 2:0, and drew with Zorya - 2:2.

Before the match

Shakhtar's head coach Marino Pusic shared his expectations from the match against Dynamo after the cup match against Polissya.

As I have already said, but at certain moments it should be reminded, we are Shakhtar, our mentality is to fight to the end. That's who we are. And it only ends when it really ends. And before that, we will give ourselves completely, we will fight to the end, we will show our football. And now the next game awaits, an incredible match. I can't wait for it. And I also can't wait for the confrontation with them in the final of the Ukrainian Cup. This is a classic confrontation within Ukraine, and I am sure everyone is waiting for these two meetings - said Pusic.

Head coach of Shakhtar Marino Pusic

It should be noted that Dynamo and Shakhtar will also play in the final of the Ukrainian Cup.

“Dynamo” will meet with “Shakhtar” in the final of the Ukrainian Cup

Match

The match will start at 18:00 at the Arena Lviv stadium in Lviv. The UAF Referees Committee has appointed Vitaliy Romanov as the main referee of the match, who has worked at eight national championship matches and two Cup matches this season, in which he showed 41 warnings (an average of just over four per game) and sent off two players from the field.

Vitaliy Romanov is the main referee of the match

Among them were matches involving Dynamo - in the 7th round, the White and Blues drew at home with Rukh (0:0), in the 13th round they won at home against Polissya (2:1), in the postponed match of the 1st round they drew away with Oleksandriya (0:0), and in the quarterfinal of the Ukrainian Cup they defeated Lviv's Rukh (1:0).

The match will be broadcast live on UPL TV on MEGOGO and Kyivstar TV OTT platforms.

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Shakhtar, whose victory can be bet on with a coefficient of 2.1. Dynamo's victory is 3.3, a draw is 3.4.

History of confrontations

In total, Dynamo and Shakhtar have played 199 matches against each other, including the USSR Championship, the Ukrainian Championship, Cups and European Cups. In the UPL, the teams played 73 matches, in which Shakhtar won 28 times. Dynamo won 25 times and 20 matches were drawn. The Miners also have a slight advantage in the number of goals scored - 89 against 85 for Dynamo.

In the first round, the match between the teams ended in a draw - 1:1. In that match, Shakhtar opened the scoring thanks to Artem Bondarenko's goal in the 48th minute, while Dynamo snatched a draw in the 87th minute thanks to Oleksandr Karavayev's goal.

Dynamo - Shakhtar in the first round: Karavayev equalizes

Figures and facts

Dynamo's unbeaten streak continues in the Championship for 27 matches: 21 wins and 6 draws. The last defeat was in May 2024, in the game against Shakhtar.

Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat is the top scorer of the UPL this season: 15 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches.

Vladyslav Vanat is the best scorer of Dynamo and the UPL

In the match against Obolon, Dynamo played its 510th "dry" match in the UPL in 990 matches.

Also in the match against Obolon, Dynamo winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 113th goal in the UPL and repeated the club record held by Serhiy Rebrov.

Yarmolenko and Rebrov in the national team

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko equals Rebrov in the number of goals for the 'white-blues' in the UPL

In addition, the Dynamo captain scored his 80th goal for Dynamo: 64 in the UPL, 1 in the Cup, 14 in European Cups and 1 in the Super Cup.

Instead, Shakhtar in the match against Kolos interrupted their unbeaten home streak, which lasted 12 games - 10 wins and 2 draws. Also in that match, the Miners repeated the club record, conceding 4 goals in one UPL game for the 6th time, including the 3rd time at home.

Shakhtar's attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov is currently the top scorer in the current championship - 11 goals and 4 assists. Artem Bondarenko is the best in Shakhtar in the goal+pass system - 9+6.

Georgiy Sudakov is the best scorer of Shakhtar in the UPL 2024/2025

Dynamo's head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi has never defeated Shakhtar as the coach of Kyiv (draw and defeat). Pusic has never lost to Dynamo (two wins and a draw).