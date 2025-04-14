Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy

During his speech at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke about the Russian attack on Sumy, appealed for help for the affected cities, and emphasized Ukraine's primary military needs. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiha made an online speech at the EU Council, during which he provided detailed information about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Sumy.

Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week were supposed to be a time for peace, but Putin turned them into a time of terror. ... The attack on Sumy was not just an attack on a Ukrainian city. It is an attack on our shared principles, on the values of modern Europe. - Sybiha said.

The minister called on European governments and municipalities to help Sumy and Kryvyi Rih. The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude to European colleagues who expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the attack on Sumy.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also called for increased military assistance to Ukraine, and during his speech he listed exactly what is needed.

First of all, strengthening the capabilities of air defense assistance: providing additional complexes, launchers, missiles and spare parts. - it was said in the minister's speech.

He also emphasized military needs: ammunition, long-range missiles, armored vehicles and engineering equipment, aviation, drones.

The minister paid special attention to increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Despite all the challenges, the EU continues to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hopes. However, Sybiha called for additional strong steps in this direction.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha promised that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide Ukraine's partners and international institutions with detailed information about another war crime in Sumy.

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador due to the attack on Sumy