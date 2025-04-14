Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2036 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19019 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16260 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21324 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30566 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64149 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60007 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34064 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59649 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106900 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19019 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52474 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60007 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167216 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24154 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21294 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22915 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24806 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27426 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2650 views

At the EU Council of Ministers, Sybiha called for strengthening Ukrainian air defense, providing additional complexes and missiles. He also stressed the need to increase pressure on Russia.

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and put pressure on Russia after the attack on Sumy

During his speech at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke about the Russian attack on Sumy, appealed for help for the affected cities, and emphasized Ukraine's primary military needs. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiha made an online speech at the EU Council, during which he provided detailed information about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Sumy.

Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week were supposed to be a time for peace, but Putin turned them into a time of terror. ... The attack on Sumy was not just an attack on a Ukrainian city. It is an attack on our shared principles, on the values of modern Europe.

- Sybiha said.

The minister called on European governments and municipalities to help Sumy and Kryvyi Rih. The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude to European colleagues who expressed solidarity with Ukraine after the attack on Sumy.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also called for increased military assistance to Ukraine, and during his speech he listed exactly what is needed.

First of all, strengthening the capabilities of air defense assistance: providing additional complexes, launchers, missiles and spare parts.

- it was said in the minister's speech.

He also emphasized military needs: ammunition, long-range missiles, armored vehicles and engineering equipment, aviation, drones.

The minister paid special attention to increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Despite all the challenges, the EU continues to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hopes. However, Sybiha called for additional strong steps in this direction.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha promised that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide Ukraine's partners and international institutions with detailed information about another war crime in Sumy.

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador due to the attack on Sumy14.04.25, 12:13 • 3302 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Lithuania
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Sums
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09