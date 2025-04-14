$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16910 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14895 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20085 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29458 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62496 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58669 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33832 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59560 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106712 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166347 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador due to the attack on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3402 views

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius over the attack on Sumy. The initiators must be held accountable for the terrorist attack, and all those who work for the Kremlin bear responsibility.

Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius after the attack on Sumy, which killed at least 34 people. This was reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on social network X, writes UNN.

After the terrorist attack by Russia on Sumy, we summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius. The initiators of these attacks must not escape justice. And responsibility for such actions lies with everyone who works for the Kremlin regime, including diplomats.

- the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday on the social network X.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers struck Sumy with ballistic missiles. As of April 13, 34 people died, including 2 children. According to SES, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the attack. He called it a "terrible thing" and said it would not have happened if he had been President of the United States.

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian foreign diplomatic missions lowered state flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the dead and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Lithuania
Sums
