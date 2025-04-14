Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador due to the attack on Sumy

Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius after the attack on Sumy, which killed at least 34 people. This was reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on social network X, writes UNN.

After the terrorist attack by Russia on Sumy, we summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius. The initiators of these attacks must not escape justice. And responsibility for such actions lies with everyone who works for the Kremlin regime, including diplomats. - the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday on the social network X.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers struck Sumy with ballistic missiles. As of April 13, 34 people died, including 2 children. According to SES, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the attack. He called it a "terrible thing" and said it would not have happened if he had been President of the United States.

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian foreign diplomatic missions lowered state flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the dead and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.