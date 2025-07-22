Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 6692 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 15416 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 30685 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 17742 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 27489 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 21610 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 36854 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 126974 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64033 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94122 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.5m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 27052 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 29743 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 24901 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 23111 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 26867 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 21186 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 22524 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 30664 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 92177 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 126963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 130107 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 224296 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 239845 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 236230 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 235993 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8544 views

Iran does not plan to abandon uranium enrichment, despite serious damage to facilities from US strikes, which is a matter of national pride. Negotiations with European states, China, and Russia on the nuclear issue and possible sanctions are resuming, as the 2015 agreement expires in October.

Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks

Iran does not plan to abandon its nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, despite the "serious" damage caused by US strikes on its facilities, the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said before resuming talks with European states, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Enrichment is currently "stopped because, yes, the damage is serious and severe," Aragchi told Fox News on Monday.

"But, obviously, we cannot abandon enrichment, because it is the achievement of our own scientists," he continued, calling it a matter of "national pride."

US President Donald Trump responded to the comments on his Truth Social platform, saying that Washington would strike again "as needed."

"Iran holds European parties responsible for not fulfilling the agreement," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bakai before Friday's talks in Istanbul on the future agreement.

On Tuesday, Iran will also hold a trilateral meeting with representatives of China and Russia to discuss the nuclear issue and possible sanctions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing "will continue to play a constructive role, pushing interested parties to resume dialogue and negotiations and reach a solution that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties."

In recent weeks, three European states have threatened to reinstate sanctions against Tehran, accusing it of violating its nuclear obligations.

Germany said that the talks in Istanbul would take place at the expert level, and the European trio (E3) would work "to the fullest" to find a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution.

"If a solution is not reached by the end of August... the return to the provisions (snapback) also remains an option for the E3," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Giese.

One of the points of the 2015 agreement allows for the possibility of renewing UN sanctions against Iran through the "snapback" mechanism in case of non-compliance with obligations.

The agreement expires in October, which creates tight deadlines.

Addition

On Friday, July 25, in Istanbul, Iran plans to meet with Great Britain, France, and Germany to discuss its nuclear program. Tehran accuses European states of disrupting the 2015 nuclear deal.

This meeting will be the first since Iran's 12-day war with Israel last month, during which the US struck Tehran's nuclear facilities.

The 2015 agreement, reached between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council Great Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States, as well as Germany, imposed restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

However, it fell apart in 2018, when the United States, during Trump's first term, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed large-scale sanctions.

Although Europe promised further support, the mechanism designed to compensate for American sanctions was never implemented, which forced many Western companies to leave Iran and exacerbated its economic crisis, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Truth Social
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9