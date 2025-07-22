$41.820.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia plans to spend over a trillion dollars on rearmament by 2036 - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Russia plans to spend about 1.1 trillion US dollars on rearmament by 2036, which is the largest program since the collapse of the USSR. According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Russia is mobilizing politics, economy, and society for a future war, creating new military districts and increasing its presence in Africa.

Russia plans to spend over a trillion dollars on rearmament by 2036 - Budanov

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the annual meeting of ambassadors, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

"The aggressor state Russia intends to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036. This is the largest arms program of the Russian Federation since the collapse of the Soviet Union," the GUR stated.

"There is a total mobilization of Russia's politics, economy, and society to prepare for a future large-scale war," Budanov said.

According to the GUR, within the framework of military reform in Russia, two new military districts have already been created - Moscow and Leningrad, and the formation of new divisions, formations, and military units is planned.

"Russia seeks to destroy the current security and economic order. To do this, Moscow is increasing its presence in Africa, primarily using its proxy forces: PMC 'Wagner' and the 'African Corps', and also supports authoritarian regimes and terrorist organizations around the world," Budanov said.

moscow wants to accuse Ukrainian special services of allegedly using weapons of foreign origin during hostilities in Sudan - DIU17.04.24, 12:31 • 100287 views

Also, as reported by the GUR, Russians are trying to conduct hybrid information and cyber operations on the territory of other states, through controlled media and opinion leaders, interfering in the civilized democratic process.

"Moscow aims to impose on countries its own vision of the future world order, where 'great' powers, primarily the Russian Federation, possess the full power, a monopoly on all critical resources, and in a closed circle decide the fate of the world," Budanov emphasized.

Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal22.07.25, 10:27 • 15528 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Africa
Kyrylo Budanov
