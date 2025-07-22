Russia plans to spend over a trillion dollars on rearmament by 2036 - Budanov

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, during the annual meeting of ambassadors, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

"The aggressor state Russia intends to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036. This is the largest arms program of the Russian Federation since the collapse of the Soviet Union," the GUR stated.

"There is a total mobilization of Russia's politics, economy, and society to prepare for a future large-scale war," Budanov said.

According to the GUR, within the framework of military reform in Russia, two new military districts have already been created - Moscow and Leningrad, and the formation of new divisions, formations, and military units is planned.

"Russia seeks to destroy the current security and economic order. To do this, Moscow is increasing its presence in Africa, primarily using its proxy forces: PMC 'Wagner' and the 'African Corps', and also supports authoritarian regimes and terrorist organizations around the world," Budanov said.

Also, as reported by the GUR, Russians are trying to conduct hybrid information and cyber operations on the territory of other states, through controlled media and opinion leaders, interfering in the civilized democratic process.

"Moscow aims to impose on countries its own vision of the future world order, where 'great' powers, primarily the Russian Federation, possess the full power, a monopoly on all critical resources, and in a closed circle decide the fate of the world," Budanov emphasized.

