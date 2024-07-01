During the year, Russian aviation "dropped" at least 38 FABs over Belgorod region - WP
Kyiv • UNN
The Washington Post found out that Russian aviation dropped almost 4 dozen bombs over the territory of Russia. Some of the "lost" FABs fell directly on Belgorod, but most of these incidents occur in the areas bordering Ukraine.
Local authorities in the Belgorod region recorded at least 38 times when Russian aviation accidentally dropped bombs on the territory of the region. This was reported by The Washington Post, UNN.
Details
The journalists managed to obtain internal documents of the local authorities. The documents were intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, which passed them on to WP. They indicated the crash site, as well as the issues of neutralization and evacuation in case of an emergency.
According to the document, more than 38 bombs fell in the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine between April 2023 and April 2024. However, most of them never exploded.
At least 4 bombs are known to have fallen directly on the city of Belgorod. Another 7 were found in the suburbs. Instead, the largest number of aerial bombs was recorded in the border district of Hraivoron. At least 11 aircraft bombs fell there, and some of them could not be found due to the "difficult operational situation".
It is noted that most of the bombs were discovered by civilians - foresters, farmers or residents of the surrounding villages. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not know exactly when the bombs were launched, meaning that some of them could have been there for a long time.
Addendum
The WP emphasizes that local authorities remain silent about most cases of bombs "lost" over the territory of the Russian Federation.
It only reports on "accidents," blaming them on Ukrainian shelling or simply not reporting on the various explosions that have occurred in the region, especially recently.
Recall
Meanwhile, the Russian edition of ASTRA has already counted 119 cases of Russians accidentally dropping a bomb over Russian territory. In particular, the Russians recently "dropped" a FAB-3000 over the Belgorod region .