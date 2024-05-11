British intelligence identifies reasons for "dropping" bombs by Russian aviation on its own territory

Russian aviation is dropping bombs on its territory because of Russia's inability to use its munitions on designated targets, according to a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that on May 4, 2024, a Russian fighter jet accidentally fired a FAB-500 munition in a residential area of Belgorod, Russia. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the explosion and destruction in Belgorod, without specifying the cause. Thirty houses and 10 cars were damaged, and five people needed hospitalization, indicating the destructive power of the munition, the report said.

"This is not an isolated incident," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

On February 18, a FAB-250 was reportedly dropped in the Belgorod region, leading to the evacuation of 150 residents. The media suggest that such drops are quite common: 20 munitions fell accidentally in the Belgorod region alone between March and April 2024.

These examples point to Russia's ongoing inability to successfully use its munitions against its intended targets. Such mistakes have devastating and lethal consequences for the Russian population - noted the British Ministry of Defense.

