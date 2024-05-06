Russian jet downs another air force base in Belgorod: seven wounded

On May 4, a FAB-500 aircraft bomb, launched by a Russian army plane, fell on the Russian city of Belgorod. The explosion injured 7 people, including a child. This is reported by the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA with reference to its sources, UNN reports.

Details

ASTRA's sources in the emergency services of the Belgorod region report that a Russian FAB-500 crashed into Belgorod on May 4. After the crash, the bomb exploded, and 7 people, including a child, were injured. 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged.

On the day of the explosion, the governor of the region did not name the cause, and local media speculated that a Russian bomb had fallen on the city.

According to ASTRA, in March-April of this year, Russian aircraft dropped more than 20 bombs on the regions of the Russian Federation.

