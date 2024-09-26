Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: death toll reached 5 people

The number of people killed in enemy air strikes on Kharkiv on September 24 has increased to 5, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, and the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a 72-year-old woman who was in intensive care after the occupiers' attack on September 24 died in hospital. Our condolences to the family and friends. In total, five people were killed in an enemy strike that day - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, a 72-year-old resident of a nine-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a UMPC FAB-500, died in hospital.

"34 people suffered injuries of varying severity," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.