Strike on Kupyansk: FAB-500 air bomb took the lives of two women, there are wounded and destruction

On Sunday, May 25, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killing people. This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the occupiers dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on residential areas of Kupiansk. As a result, two women, 85 and 56 years old, died, and a 60-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and a 68-year-old woman were injured.

In addition, residential buildings were damaged, some of them were destroyed. Medics are providing the necessary assistance to the injured people.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, after the Russian attack, the search for a woman under the rubble continues. According to the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitalii Kim, 32 hits were recorded in the region, but there are dead and wounded. In particular, two floors of a five-story building were destroyed.

Also, UNN reported that during the day, the Russians shelled 50 settlements of Sumy region. There are dead and wounded among civilians, and infrastructure was also damaged.