Occupants attacked 13 settlements in Donetsk region: three people were killed and eight wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, killing three people and injuring eight. A total of 2,949 hostile attacks were recorded, and 30 civilian objects were damaged.
Russian troops struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, October 11, killing three people and wounding eight others, UNN reports citing the regional police.
Details
Law enforcement recorded 2,949 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.
The cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka and Nelipivka in Toretsk TG, the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Ivanopillia, Nelipivka in Kostyantynivka TG, Piskunivka, Pleshchiyivka, and Yasna Polyana were under fire.
30 civilian objects were damaged, including 20 residential buildings.
Ivanopillia Russians shelled Ivanopillia with artillery, killing an elderly woman and damaging a private house.
Bohoyavlenka was shelled by the enemy with Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, two civilians were killed and 5 private houses were destroyed.
Russia dropped a FAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module on Kostyantynivka - there is a wounded man, three apartment buildings and two private houses, a dentist, an administrative building, non-residential buildings, 2 cars, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
The occupiers hit Yasna Polyana with four UMPB D-30 SN bombs, injuring two civilians.
Two people were wounded in Chasovyi Yar, one person was wounded in Myrnohrad, Pleshchiyivka and Velyka Novosilka, where three private houses were damaged.
Five UMPB D-30 SN bombs were launched by Russian troops at Kramatorsk , destroying 6 private houses and a business.
