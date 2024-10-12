24 out of 28 “Shaheeds” were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night, two more drones were lost
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force repelled an attack by Russian drones on the night of October 12. Of the 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs launched, 24 were destroyed and two more were lost to electronic warfare.
Overnight, 24 Shahed-type attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, out of 28 launched by Russian troops, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of October 12, the enemy reportedly attacked Ukraine with missiles of an unspecified type (launch area - Belgorod region - Russia) and 28 attack UAVs (launch area - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).
As a result of air combat, 24 enemy UAVs were shot down in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. As a result of active countermeasures, two enemy UAVs were lost.
As indicated, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.