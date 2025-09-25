Commanded the bombing of schools and kindergartens in Sumy region: SBU notified 6 top Russian officers of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has заочно (in absentia) notified 5 Russian generals and one colonel, who commanded the bombing of schools and kindergartens in the Sumy region, of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press center.

Details

Between March 5-10, 2022, the occupiers carried out more than 20 strikes with FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure objects in Sumy region - residential buildings, a school, kindergartens, and a health complex were destroyed and damaged.

As a result of the bombings, 15 civilians of the region, including children, died. Another five people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Russian occupiers carried out strikes from the Kursk region, which borders Sumy region.

The order to attack was given by Colonel General Aleksandr Zhuravlyov, commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation. He planned the crime together with his first deputy, Lieutenant General Alexey Zavizion.

The following Russian servicemen are also involved in the commission of the crime:

Commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Western Military District of Russia (hereinafter the 6th Army of the Russian Federation) Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky;

Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Yuriy Podoplelov;

Commander of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Army Major General Denys Kulsha;

Commander of the 14th Fighter Aviation Regiment of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Army Colonel Vladymyr Fedoseyev.

All six defendants have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 28 (commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);

Parts 1, 2 of Art. 438 (war crimes, violation of laws and customs of war).

The sanction of the articles provides for the highest measure of punishment - life imprisonment.

