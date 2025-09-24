In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 6150 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8606 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 11731 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 11223 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 24370 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 42823 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 34852 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32544 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65981 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29456 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 20784 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 21209 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 25557 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16691 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 18444 views
Publications
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 2260 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 6150 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16800 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 25684 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65981 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 28451 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 88970 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 49311 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 63816 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 115461 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon

In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Russian invaders shot a civilian family in Shandyholove, Donetsk region, and took a minor girl hostage. The enemy is using the child to cover their groups and advance in the Lyman direction.

In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military

In Shandyholove, Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot a family of civilians and took a child hostage. This was reported by the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps, in the area of the settlement of Shandyholove, the occupiers shot a family of civilians and took a minor girl hostage. The enemy is using her to cover their groups and further advance in the Lyman direction.

- the message says.

From radio intercepts, it became known that even before the start of the assault, the commander of the occupiers with the call sign "Bali" gave an order to destroy the civilian population, instructions to act quickly and "kill everyone indiscriminately."

The enemy unit entered a residential building and shot peaceful residents, the child's parents. The Russians kidnapped the girl and continue assault operations, holding her hostage to prevent fire from being directed at them.

The war crime is being recorded live by the corps units. All radio intercepts indicate the pre-planned nature of the enemy's actions.

The Third Army Corps and the SBU emphasize: timely evacuation from the combat zone saves from Russian occupiers.

UN recorded systematic human rights violations by Russian occupiers against civilians - report23.09.25, 16:40 • 3056 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine