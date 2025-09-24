In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military

In Shandyholove, Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot a family of civilians and took a child hostage. This was reported by the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps, in the area of the settlement of Shandyholove, the occupiers shot a family of civilians and took a minor girl hostage. The enemy is using her to cover their groups and further advance in the Lyman direction. - the message says.

From radio intercepts, it became known that even before the start of the assault, the commander of the occupiers with the call sign "Bali" gave an order to destroy the civilian population, instructions to act quickly and "kill everyone indiscriminately."

The enemy unit entered a residential building and shot peaceful residents, the child's parents. The Russians kidnapped the girl and continue assault operations, holding her hostage to prevent fire from being directed at them.

The war crime is being recorded live by the corps units. All radio intercepts indicate the pre-planned nature of the enemy's actions.

The Third Army Corps and the SBU emphasize: timely evacuation from the combat zone saves from Russian occupiers.

