UN recorded systematic human rights violations by Russian occupiers against civilians - report

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2072 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11597 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 11041 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 35082 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 31677 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 32603 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 47308 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48081 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44262 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69353 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 29864 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 26319 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 11586 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 15532 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 12747 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 11599 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 12732 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 26297 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 29844 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 35083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 3780 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 71648 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 34114 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 49654 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 101139 views
Actual
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

UN recorded systematic human rights violations by Russian occupiers against civilians - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The OHCHR published a report on the ill-treatment of civilians deprived of liberty during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces systematically violated international humanitarian law and human rights, and the Ukrainian detention system also faces serious challenges.

UN recorded systematic human rights violations by Russian occupiers against civilians - report

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has published a report on the ill-treatment of civilians deprived of liberty during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in the OHCHR report, writes UNN.

Details 

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has published a detailed report on the treatment of civilians deprived of liberty in connection with Russia's armed attack on Ukraine. The report covers the period from the beginning of the full-scale aggression in 2022 and emphasizes that the mass detention of civilians and military personnel remains a harsh reality.

Russian judge who sends captured National Guardsmen to Russian prisons is notified of suspicion23.09.25, 16:03 • 1036 views

According to the document, Russian forces systematically violated international humanitarian law and human rights, and the Ukrainian detention system, although it adhered to some safeguards, also faces serious problems due to the scale of the war. 

Russia and Ukraine detained different groups of civilians for different reasons and for different periods. Despite these differences, international humanitarian law and international human rights law establish general minimum standards for the fair and humane treatment of detainees. Civilians may be deprived of liberty only on grounds expressly provided for by international law, and they must be immediately released as soon as the legal grounds for their detention cease to exist.

- the report says. 

Among the documented violations are the application of Russian criminal law instead of preserving local norms, the absence of internment procedures for civilians, torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman treatment, sexual violence, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances. Many Ukrainians are still held in horrific conditions without access to necessary assistance.

The totality of these actions, combined with the lack of proper accountability, deprived many Ukrainian civilians of effective legal protection during their detention.

- from the report.

The report indicates that in the territory controlled by Ukraine, detentions mainly concerned citizens accused of national security-related charges. Although the authorities are trying to ensure procedural safeguards and improve detention conditions, OHCHR recorded cases of torture and ill-treatment, and the level of accountability for such actions remained limited.

Kenya investigates possible enslavement of man who fought for Russia and was captured in Kharkiv region23.09.25, 12:53 • 3018 views

The report also notes that Ukraine's accession process to the EU opens up opportunities to strengthen the human rights protection system in the penitentiary sphere, ensure accountability, and guarantee voluntary and informed consent for citizens being transferred to Russia as part of diplomatic initiatives for release.

Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime29.08.25, 13:34 • 48894 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
European Union
Ukraine