A scandal erupted in Kenya after it became known that a Kenyan athlete had been captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was tricked into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The country's government has already launched an official investigation into the possible sale of its citizens into slavery for the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Kenyan Foreign Ministry, it may concern several citizens of this state who were captured. They were transported to Russia through fraudulent schemes and sent to the front.

The CPD notes that this is not the first time Russia has used Africans for its military purposes. Earlier, it became known about the mass recruitment of women from South Africa for "work" in the Alabuga special economic zone. In fact, they were forced to work on the production of military drones that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

Such stories demonstrate the true essence of Moscow's policy towards Africa. Under the rhetoric of "fighting colonialism," Russia is actually reproducing colonial practices, using Africans as cheap labor and "cannon fodder" for its aggressive war against Ukraine. - the report says.

