Kenya investigates possible enslavement of man who fought for Russia and was captured in Kharkiv region

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 16927 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 17627 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 21809 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 37622 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 40674 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 40363 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 61733 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68413 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63076 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30598 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 12775 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 13822 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 16348 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 16645 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 10664 views
Publications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 6322 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 10856 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 16934 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 57973 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 61740 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 57973 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 27711 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 43726 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 95097 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 116906 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Kenya investigates possible enslavement of man who fought for Russia and was captured in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Kenyan government has launched an investigation into the possible enslavement of its citizens for the Russian army. This happened after a Kenyan athlete, having been deceived into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region.

Kenya investigates possible enslavement of man who fought for Russia and was captured in Kharkiv region

A scandal erupted in Kenya after it became known that a Kenyan athlete had been captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was tricked into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The country's government has already launched an official investigation into the possible sale of its citizens into slavery for the Russian army. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Kenyan Foreign Ministry, it may concern several citizens of this state who were captured. They were transported to Russia through fraudulent schemes and sent to the front.

The CPD notes that this is not the first time Russia has used Africans for its military purposes. Earlier, it became known about the mass recruitment of women from South Africa for "work" in the Alabuga special economic zone. In fact, they were forced to work on the production of military drones that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

Such stories demonstrate the true essence of Moscow's policy towards Africa. Under the rhetoric of "fighting colonialism," Russia is actually reproducing colonial practices, using Africans as cheap labor and "cannon fodder" for its aggressive war against Ukraine.

- the report says.

Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project16.08.25, 06:52 • 45223 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Kenya
South Africa
Ukraine