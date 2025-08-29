Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime

Law enforcement agencies have documented the fact of brutal treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In August of this year, near the village of Myroliubivka, Hrodivka settlement community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, Russians captured a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They led him to the basement of the captured house, where 7 more Ukrainian defenders were kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

During interrogations, the occupiers tortured the prisoners - they cut off parts of the victims' bodies, and then slit their throats. They threw the bodies into a pit and covered them with garbage. However, one of the prisoners survived and, despite open wounds and severe injuries, made his way to Ukrainian positions for 5 days. He is currently in a medical facility.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war) regarding this fact. In this case, it refers to cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians, combined with intentional murder.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

