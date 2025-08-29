Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 5100 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 19216 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 20065 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 29707 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53805 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58735 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 134502 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69285 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78270 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113566 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4m/s
31%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 23087 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 21192 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 21492 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 18756 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 13995 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 29707 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53805 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 71010 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 134502 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 209195 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 134472 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 164464 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 166513 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 155773 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 186178 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system
The Hill

Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Russian occupiers tortured and killed Ukrainian prisoners of war near Myroliubivka in Donetsk region. One of the prisoners survived, reached Ukrainian positions, and is in a medical facility.

Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime

Law enforcement agencies have documented the fact of brutal treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In August of this year, near the village of Myroliubivka, Hrodivka settlement community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, Russians captured a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They led him to the basement of the captured house, where 7 more Ukrainian defenders were kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

During interrogations, the occupiers tortured the prisoners - they cut off parts of the victims' bodies, and then slit their throats. They threw the bodies into a pit and covered them with garbage. However, one of the prisoners survived and, despite open wounds and severe injuries, made his way to Ukrainian positions for 5 days. He is currently in a medical facility.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war) regarding this fact. In this case, it refers to cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians, combined with intentional murder.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian occupier who shot two civilians in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, and later was captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, will face trial. He faces life imprisonment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine