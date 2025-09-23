Russian judge who sends captured National Guardsmen to Russian prisons is notified of suspicion

$41.380.13
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 7158 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 30401 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 28778 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 30774 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 45801 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47069 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43705 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 68371 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 70044 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 1778 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 69415 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 32667 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 48312 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 99786 views
Russian judge who sends captured National Guardsmen to Russian prisons is notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The SBU notified Oleksiy Magomadov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, of suspicion. He sentenced a captured soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years in prison.

Russian judge who sends captured National Guardsmen to Russian prisons is notified of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence against Oleksiy Magomadov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, who sentenced a captured soldier of one of the brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, it is about Oleksiy Magomadov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation.

As the investigation established, on September 11, 2024, he sentenced a captured soldier of one of the brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years in a strict regime colony. To stage a show "trial," Magomadov used fabricated charges against the soldier of the Security and Defense Forces.

- the message says.

Thus, the Rashist continued a series of illegal sentences by the Russian judicial system against Ukrainian prisoners of war, who are combatants and are not subject to criminal liability for hostilities.

Based on documented evidence, SBU investigators заочно (in absentia) notified Magomadov of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, including violation of the requirements of Articles 99 and 130 of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949).

Earlier, the Security Service qualified the crimes of two other Rashist judges, Kostiantyn Prostov and Serhiy Obraztsov, who sentenced Ukrainian prisoners to prison terms, under the same article.

Finances Russia's war against Ukraine: Klymenko, who was a minister under Yanukovych, was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion11.09.25, 16:30 • 3311 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine