Russian judge who sends captured National Guardsmen to Russian prisons is notified of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence against Oleksiy Magomadov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation, who sentenced a captured soldier of one of the brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, it is about Oleksiy Magomadov, a judge of the Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation.

As the investigation established, on September 11, 2024, he sentenced a captured soldier of one of the brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine to 17 years in a strict regime colony. To stage a show "trial," Magomadov used fabricated charges against the soldier of the Security and Defense Forces. - the message says.

Thus, the Rashist continued a series of illegal sentences by the Russian judicial system against Ukrainian prisoners of war, who are combatants and are not subject to criminal liability for hostilities.

Based on documented evidence, SBU investigators заочно (in absentia) notified Magomadov of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, including violation of the requirements of Articles 99 and 130 of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949).

Earlier, the Security Service qualified the crimes of two other Rashist judges, Kostiantyn Prostov and Serhiy Obraztsov, who sentenced Ukrainian prisoners to prison terms, under the same article.

