Finances Russia's war against Ukraine: Klymenko, who was a minister under Yanukovych, was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence against former Minister of Revenues and Duties of Ukraine Oleksandr Klymenko, who helps Russia finance the war against our state. He has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

As reported by the Security Service, the suspect held a "chair" in the Yanukovych-era government and was part of the close circle of the fugitive president's family. In February 2014, the ex-minister left for Russia, where he cooperates with the occupiers and hides from justice.

According to the case materials, in Moscow, Klymenko founded a financial and industrial group that profits from the mining industry in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

As the investigation established, in 2024, the ex-minister and the general director of the controlled holding included the local Bilorechenska mine, seized by the Rashists, into its structure.

This enterprise is one of the largest in Ukraine in terms of high-value anthracite extraction.

To take control of it, Klymenko's accomplice entered into an agreement with the occupying "Minister of Fuel, Energy, and Coal Industry of the LPR" for the lease of the mine with its subsequent purchase.

Also, the "terms of the agreement" included the transfer of two auxiliary enterprises to the ex-minister's company.

After that, the suspects obtained a license from the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use of Russia for the development of the mine's coal seams.

To obtain the relevant "permit," Klymenko used personal connections in the government of the aggressor country and the Russian occupation administration in Luhansk region.

Most of the profits received are spent by the enemy accomplices on sponsoring Rashist military formations in the form of tax payments to the Russian budget.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified Klymenko and his accomplice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abetting the aggressor state, i.e., committing intentional acts by prior conspiracy of a group of persons with the aim of harming Ukraine by implementing and supporting decisions of the Russian occupation administration). - the message states.

The SBU added that comprehensive measures are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice for crimes against our state.

Context

Oleksandr Klymenko was the Minister of Revenues and Duties of Ukraine from December 24, 2012, to February 27, 2014. He is a former entrepreneur and pro-Russian politician, a representative of the "Yanukovych Family." He is currently on the wanted list of Ukrainian special services.