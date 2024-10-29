Russia's repeated strike on Kharkiv killed 4 people: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night strike of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, 4 people were killed, including two young men and two elderly women. Three private houses were destroyed, 17 residential buildings and 6 cars were damaged.
Four people were killed in a repeated attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the Kharkiv regional police said on Tuesday, showing the consequences of the Russian attack, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary police data, on October 29, around 2:50 a.m., Russian military used FAB-500 from UMPK against civilians during a repeated attack on Kharkiv.
According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the KAB struck the city's Osnovyansky district.
According to police reports, the enemy munition hit the private sector and a fire broke out. The explosion completely destroyed a residential building.
"Body fragments of a 70-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 25 were recovered from the rubble. DNA samples were taken from the owner of the house, who was at another address at the time. During the examination of another partially destroyed house, the body of another woman was found. The 87-year-old victim lived alone," the police reported on social media.
Two men sought medical care for an acute stress reaction.
In total, according to police, the shelling destroyed three private households, damaged at least 17 residential buildings and six private cars.
Footage from the site of the attack was released by the police and the State Emergency Service.
During the first enemy strike on Kharkiv, which, according to the head of the RMA, occurred at 21:02, 9 people were injured: 5 men, including a policeman on duty, and four women. According to Sinehubov, the 3rd floor of the building was partially damaged; the rehabilitation department of the regional clinical hospital; two residential buildings; the building of the Economic Court of Appeal; two educational institutions; a bank; catering establishments; and 7 cars.
Also, according to Sinegubov, at 21:50 the enemy attacked the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district, where a fire broke out as a result of a hit to a two-story non-operational administrative building, partially destroying the second floor.
