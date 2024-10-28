Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the UNESCO-protected building of the State Industrial Complex is damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have damaged the building of the State Industrial Complex in Kharkiv, which is a UNESCO-protected architectural monument, with bombs. A medical facility and administrative buildings were also damaged, with six people injured.
As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the building of the State Industrial Complex, which is under UNESCO protection, was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.
"The building of Derzhprom in Kharkiv is protected by UNESCO and is an architectural monument. The Russians hit it with air bombs. They are worse than the Nazis, just ordinary scum," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.
Derzhprom was built in the 1920s.
It is called the most famous object of Soviet constructivism. It is on the preliminary UNESCO list
In the central part of Kharkiv, a building of a medical institution and administrative offices were damaged by Russian shelling. At present, six people are known to have been injured , and the inspection of the hit site is ongoing.