SES sappers defuse FAB-500 bomb in Mykolaiv region

Residents of the Pervomaiska community in Mykolaiv district found a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb near the village.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN .

The SES specialists arrived at the scene, carefully removed the dangerous object using special equipment and transported it to a safe area, where it was destroyed.

Rescuers once again remind: if you notice a suspicious object, do not approach or touch it and immediately call “101”.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has previously recommended avoiding places marked with “Dangerous Mines!”.

Do not drive off the road to the side of the road! Drive only on hard surfaces.

And if you see a suspicious object, do not approach it, do not touch it and call 101, 102 or 112.

Recall

During the week , sappers of the State Special Service of Transport found, seized and neutralized 1557 explosive items.