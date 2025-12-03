$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
11:38 AM • 1724 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 7544 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 12810 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 21953 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 30907 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 27324 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 37638 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74971 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49618 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39723 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bomb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

ASTRA is aware of at least 132 aerial bombs (125 FABs and 7 UMPBs) and three missiles that have fallen from Russian planes in Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of 2025.

Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bomb

A Russian bomber "lost" an aerial bomb that fell into the yard of a residential building in occupied Makiivka, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Details

According to ASTRA, a FAB-500 "abnormally detached" in the occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk region, on December 1. The bomb fell directly into the yard of a residential building in the village of Krynychna; no one was injured.

Thus, ASTRA is aware of at least 132 aerial bombs (125 FABs and 7 UMPBs) and three missiles that fell from Russian planes in Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. In 2024, at least 165 FAB aerial bombs fell on these territories.

Add

As ASTRA previously reported, to counter Ukrainian air defense, the Russian army began equipping Soviet FAB aerial bombs with UMPK complexes. After such an update, FABs get wings and satellite guidance, which allows launching bombs directly from the territory of the Russian Federation. But due to the imperfection of the system, aerial bombs do not always reach their targets and fall on Russian territories. The Russian authorities try to hide such facts, and when civilians are among those affected by the falling Russian aerial bombs, they report that the causes are in the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region17.11.25, 17:34 • 5376 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
FAB-500
Makiivka
Ukraine