Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bomb

A Russian bomber "lost" an aerial bomb that fell into the yard of a residential building in occupied Makiivka, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

According to ASTRA, a FAB-500 "abnormally detached" in the occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk region, on December 1. The bomb fell directly into the yard of a residential building in the village of Krynychna; no one was injured.

Thus, ASTRA is aware of at least 132 aerial bombs (125 FABs and 7 UMPBs) and three missiles that fell from Russian planes in Russia and in the occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. In 2024, at least 165 FAB aerial bombs fell on these territories.

As ASTRA previously reported, to counter Ukrainian air defense, the Russian army began equipping Soviet FAB aerial bombs with UMPK complexes. After such an update, FABs get wings and satellite guidance, which allows launching bombs directly from the territory of the Russian Federation. But due to the imperfection of the system, aerial bombs do not always reach their targets and fall on Russian territories. The Russian authorities try to hide such facts, and when civilians are among those affected by the falling Russian aerial bombs, they report that the causes are in the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

