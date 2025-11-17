$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 8748 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 13173 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 14527 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 17354 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 18475 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41409 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25067 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19263 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21577 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 15064 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23714 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22337 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 17398 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10149 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41416 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 77841 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 72017 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 128799 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 106932 views
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10288 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22476 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23854 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 19838 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39037 views
"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation with a resident of the Belgorod region, who spoke about eight aerial bombs dropped by Russian aviation on its own territory. This causes fires and destruction, as ammunition falls on the border areas of the Russian Federation due to technical malfunctions.

"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region

Ukrainian intelligence has released an interception in which residents of the Belgorod region admit that Russian military personnel regularly drop aerial bombs on their own territories, causing fires and destruction. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN writes.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported a new interception of a phone conversation with a resident of the border Belgorod region. The woman describes a series of fires at infrastructure facilities and emphasizes that some of the strikes are carried out by Russian aviation.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff17.11.25, 04:30 • 18530 views

In 11 days, Russian bombers dropped eight bombs, eight bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region. Can you imagine?

– said a resident of the Russian region.

According to intelligence, Russia actively uses aerial bombs with planning and correction modules against Ukraine, but due to technical malfunctions, some of the ammunition deviates from its course and falls on Russian border areas. As a result, the local civilian population suffers.

Almost 200 combat engagements in a day: the enemy dropped over 100 KABs - General Staff16.11.25, 23:35 • 3372 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine