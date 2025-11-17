Ukrainian intelligence has released an interception in which residents of the Belgorod region admit that Russian military personnel regularly drop aerial bombs on their own territories, causing fires and destruction. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN writes.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported a new interception of a phone conversation with a resident of the border Belgorod region. The woman describes a series of fires at infrastructure facilities and emphasizes that some of the strikes are carried out by Russian aviation.

In 11 days, Russian bombers dropped eight bombs, eight bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region. Can you imagine? – said a resident of the Russian region.

According to intelligence, Russia actively uses aerial bombs with planning and correction modules against Ukraine, but due to technical malfunctions, some of the ammunition deviates from its course and falls on Russian border areas. As a result, the local civilian population suffers.

