"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation with a resident of the Belgorod region, who spoke about eight aerial bombs dropped by Russian aviation on its own territory. This causes fires and destruction, as ammunition falls on the border areas of the Russian Federation due to technical malfunctions.
Details
The Main Intelligence Directorate reported a new interception of a phone conversation with a resident of the border Belgorod region. The woman describes a series of fires at infrastructure facilities and emphasizes that some of the strikes are carried out by Russian aviation.
In 11 days, Russian bombers dropped eight bombs, eight bombs on the territory of the Belgorod region. Can you imagine?
According to intelligence, Russia actively uses aerial bombs with planning and correction modules against Ukraine, but due to technical malfunctions, some of the ammunition deviates from its course and falls on Russian border areas. As a result, the local civilian population suffers.
