Russian losses in 2025 have already exceeded 367,460 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that having failed to complete any strategic task in 2025, the occupiers are trying to push through the Defense Forces to report at least some "successes."

The Defense Forces continue their defensive operation, conducting search and strike actions in certain areas. Thus, last day (November 15 - ed.), as part of the actions of our troops in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of 26.6 km² of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. During the combat operations, 39 occupiers were eliminated, the total losses of the enemy were 60 people. The invaders also lost 16 units of weapons and military equipment - reported the General Staff.

They emphasized that the main task is to destroy the enemy and its reserves, as well as to undermine its offensive potential.

"Gratitude to our defenders for their resilience and effectiveness. Every eliminated occupier is a step towards a just peace," summarized the General Staff.

Recall

Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. These are the largest losses in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

