"NATO armies will find it difficult to counter anything": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Russia's increased production of KABs

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), commented on the information from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense about Russia's increased production of KABs capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 400 km. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, Western countries "are not in a hurry to destroy the Russian military-industrial complex in any way."

To understand, this is a weapon of mass use in war. This is about quantity, which current NATO armies will find difficult to counter. - warned the head of the CPD.

He added that there are no guarantees that "when they (the Russians - ed.) have a lot of such bombs, if suddenly we don't knock out their military-industrial complex, these bombs won't fly over Europe."

Recall

Earlier, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported in an interview with Reuters that Russia plans to produce at least 120,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) in 2025 and manufacture over 70,000 drones, including 30,000 Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Ukraine launches serial production of Octopus interceptor drone that shoots down "Shaheds" - Shmyhal