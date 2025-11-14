Ukraine launches serial production of Octopus interceptor drone that shoots down "Shaheds" - Shmyhal

Ukraine is moving to mass production of the new Octopus interceptor drone, designed to destroy Iranian "Shaheds". The start of serial production was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Minister of Defense, the technology has already been transferred to three Ukrainian manufacturers, and eleven more enterprises are preparing their lines for launch.

Thus, we are launching interceptors into serial production so that they can protect the Ukrainian sky as soon as possible – Shmyhal stated.

The Octopus drone is a development of the Ukrainian military, tested in real combat conditions. It is capable of operating "at night, under jamming, and at low altitudes," which makes it an effective tool against kamikaze drones.

Zelenskyy showed the work of air defenders against Russian "Shaheds"

The minister emphasized that the Ministry of Defense continues its policy of open cooperation with national manufacturers to "quickly move from innovations to serial combat solutions that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities."

The launch of Octopus into mass production should significantly strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky in the face of constant Russian attacks.

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most ballistic missiles and over 400 Shaheds: Air Force revealed details of the night attack on November 14