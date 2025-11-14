Ukraine's air defense intercepted most ballistic missiles and over 400 Shaheds: Air Force revealed details of the night attack on November 14

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
11:47 AM • 722 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26626 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20498 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25203 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51370 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97222 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131066 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265597 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 17333 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 22073 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 57994 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 42674 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo07:19 AM • 52005 views
Publications
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26633 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265601 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 217855 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 97429 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 82521 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 14882 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 78600 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 77331 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 65987 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96322 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most ballistic missiles and over 400 Shaheds: Air Force revealed details of the night attack on November 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

During the night attack, Ukrainian air defense destroyed six out of nine ballistic missiles, including Iskander-M, Iskander-K, and KN-23, as well as over 400 Shahed attack drones. The attack caused destruction and resulted in the death of four people and injuries to 27 people in Kyiv.

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most ballistic missiles and over 400 Shaheds: Air Force revealed details of the night attack on November 14

During the massive attack at night, Ukrainian air defense showed high results: six out of nine ballistic missiles and more than 400 attack drones were shot down. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, on the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ihnat, Russia used nine ballistic missiles against Kyiv - "Iskander-M", "Iskander-K" and KN-23. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted six of them, including with the help of Patriot systems.

In particular, these are Patriot systems, as the President of Ukraine noted, they really worked effectively today. Two aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal - which is also ballistic - were also shot down.

 - Ihnat emphasized.

According to preliminary data, by 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down 405 out of 440 "Shaheds", and the morning brought new waves of attack drones.

Aviation, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare systems, and interceptor drones - a new branch of the Air Force - were involved in the fight.

Recall

Despite significant air defense successes, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and led to the death and injury of civilians. The Air Force urges Ukrainians to strictly observe safety rules and immediately go to shelters during an alarm.

As a result of the night attack in Kyiv, four people died, 27 were injured, including two children. 15 victims were hospitalized, all received medical care.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Kyiv