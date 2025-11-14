Ukraine's air defense intercepted most ballistic missiles and over 400 Shaheds: Air Force revealed details of the night attack on November 14
Kyiv • UNN
During the night attack, Ukrainian air defense destroyed six out of nine ballistic missiles, including Iskander-M, Iskander-K, and KN-23, as well as over 400 Shahed attack drones. The attack caused destruction and resulted in the death of four people and injuries to 27 people in Kyiv.
During the massive attack at night, Ukrainian air defense showed high results: six out of nine ballistic missiles and more than 400 attack drones were shot down. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, on the telethon, UNN reports.
Details
According to Ihnat, Russia used nine ballistic missiles against Kyiv - "Iskander-M", "Iskander-K" and KN-23. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted six of them, including with the help of Patriot systems.
In particular, these are Patriot systems, as the President of Ukraine noted, they really worked effectively today. Two aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal - which is also ballistic - were also shot down.
According to preliminary data, by 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down 405 out of 440 "Shaheds", and the morning brought new waves of attack drones.
Aviation, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare systems, and interceptor drones - a new branch of the Air Force - were involved in the fight.
Recall
Despite significant air defense successes, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and led to the death and injury of civilians. The Air Force urges Ukrainians to strictly observe safety rules and immediately go to shelters during an alarm.
As a result of the night attack in Kyiv, four people died, 27 were injured, including two children. 15 victims were hospitalized, all received medical care.