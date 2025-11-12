Zelenskyy showed the work of air defenders against Russian "Shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an increase in the effectiveness of interceptor drones, which have shot down over 150 Russian "Shaheds" since the beginning of the month. Ukraine will continue to develop technologies and train crews for interceptor drones, involving partners in joint production.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the work of Ukrainian air defenders against Russian "Shaheds", noting that the results of interceptor drones are growing: since the beginning of the month, there have been more than 150, UNN writes.
Almost every night, our air defenders work, repelling Russian attacks. And together with EW units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups, the results of interceptor drones are already significantly growing: since the beginning of the month, there have been more than 150, and there were shootdowns this night as well.
He emphasized: "And there will be more."
"We will definitely continue to develop interceptor drone technology and train crews. The Ministry of Defense contracts all production capacities of interceptors. We are working on closer cooperation with partners – joint production and financing will allow us to scale this up faster. I thank everyone who is developing this area," the President said.
