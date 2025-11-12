Zelenskyy showed the work of air defenders against Russian "Shaheds"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the work of Ukrainian air defenders against Russian "Shaheds", noting that the results of interceptor drones are growing: since the beginning of the month, there have been more than 150, UNN writes.

Almost every night, our air defenders work, repelling Russian attacks. And together with EW units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups, the results of interceptor drones are already significantly growing: since the beginning of the month, there have been more than 150, and there were shootdowns this night as well. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized: "And there will be more."

"We will definitely continue to develop interceptor drone technology and train crews. The Ministry of Defense contracts all production capacities of interceptors. We are working on closer cooperation with partners – joint production and financing will allow us to scale this up faster. I thank everyone who is developing this area," the President said.

