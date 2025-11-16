Almost 200 combat engagements in a day: the enemy dropped over 100 KABs - General Staff

On November 16, 195 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched 43 air strikes and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,322 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,274 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 87 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the South-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Obukhivka.

The aggressor tried to advance eight times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Pishchane, Kupiansk, Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, Yampilivka, Terny, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Zvanivka.

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Maiske, Virolyubivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 27 enemy attacks today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 66 times during this day in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shakhove, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 117 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed one artillery system, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment. - reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrivka, Voskresenka, Stepove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Demuryne and Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times near the settlements of Dobropillia, Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Bilohirya, Vysoké, Ternuvate, and in the direction of Zatyshshia. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhenka, Bilohirya, and Ternuvate were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped one offensive action of the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge. Sadove came under air strike.

Recall

On November 15, Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 409 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted