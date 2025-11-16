Almost 200 combat engagements in a day: the enemy dropped over 100 KABs - General Staff

$42.060.00
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
04:59 PM • 17935 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
04:36 PM • 19043 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42877 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 26058 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 34843 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48003 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45153 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42169 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53172 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in KharkivVideoNovember 16, 12:33 PM • 12966 views
Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuriesNovember 16, 01:00 PM • 5184 views
Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine to start in January 2026 - ZelenskyyNovember 16, 01:11 PM • 4186 views
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhotoNovember 16, 03:21 PM • 6416 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood05:20 PM • 6038 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 42878 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 48897 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 85671 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 57999 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 968 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 28373 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99100 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 37021 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 52700 views
Almost 200 combat engagements in a day: the enemy dropped over 100 KABs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

On November 16, 195 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers carried out 43 airstrikes, dropped 105 guided aerial bombs, and used 2322 kamikaze drones.

Almost 200 combat engagements in a day: the enemy dropped over 100 KABs - General Staff

On November 16, 195 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that today the terrorist state launched 43 air strikes and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 2,322 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,274 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 87 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the South-Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Obukhivka.

The aggressor tried to advance eight times on our positions in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Pishchane, Kupiansk, Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, Yampilivka, Terny, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Fedorivka, Siversk, Vyimka, and Zvanivka.

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions16.11.25, 05:34 • 7012 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Maiske, Virolyubivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 27 enemy attacks today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 66 times during this day in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shakhove, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 117 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed one artillery system, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrivka, Voskresenka, Stepove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pavlivka, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Demuryne and Danylivka. 

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times near the settlements of Dobropillia, Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Bilohirya, Vysoké, Ternuvate, and in the direction of Zatyshshia. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhenka, Bilohirya, and Ternuvate were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped one offensive action of the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge. Sadove came under air strike.

Recall

On November 15, Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 409 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted11.11.25, 16:16 • 4299 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine