Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called these words confirmation that Russia's goal is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, UNN reports.

Lavrov's statement

According to Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the so-called "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" remain conditions for ending the war. He also said that Moscow is ready to resume preparations for a Putin-Trump summit in Budapest.

Reaction of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian minister's statement on social media, emphasizing that the Kremlin has not abandoned its aggressive goals regarding Ukraine.

The key thing to understand is that Russia's goal of destroying Ukraine as a state, as well as seizing Ukrainian territory and maximally expelling us, Ukrainians, from our land, is still the main one for the Russian Federation. — the official stated.

He emphasized that "the militarization of Ukraine is an inevitable consequence of Russian aggression and the main guarantee of the existence of the state of Ukraine in the future."

According to him, the lack of change in the Kremlin's rhetoric indicates that Russia has not yet suffered critical losses, so international pressure must be increased.

The destruction of oil refining, the enemy's energy sector in response to its actions, an increase in the intensity of strikes due to Western weapons, increased sanctions, and the lack of economic support for Moscow by China are a necessity. — noted the head of the CPD.

Recall

As Forbes wrote, Sergey Lavrov risks losing his position as Russian Foreign Minister if he fails to prevent the strengthening of US positions in relations with Russia. The recorded absence of the Russian Foreign Minister at important events may indicate disapproval in the Kremlin of the fact of "spoiled" relations with the Trump administration.