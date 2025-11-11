$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7902 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15622 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15695 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16645 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21985 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24153 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64340 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76473 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called these words confirmation that Russia's goal is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called these words confirmation that Russia's goal is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, UNN reports.

Lavrov's statement

According to Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the so-called "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" remain conditions for ending the war. He also said that Moscow is ready to resume preparations for a Putin-Trump summit in Budapest.

Reaction of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian minister's statement on social media, emphasizing that the Kremlin has not abandoned its aggressive goals regarding Ukraine.

The key thing to understand is that Russia's goal of destroying Ukraine as a state, as well as seizing Ukrainian territory and maximally expelling us, Ukrainians, from our land, is still the main one for the Russian Federation.

— the official stated.

He emphasized that "the militarization of Ukraine is an inevitable consequence of Russian aggression and the main guarantee of the existence of the state of Ukraine in the future."

According to him, the lack of change in the Kremlin's rhetoric indicates that Russia has not yet suffered critical losses, so international pressure must be increased.

The destruction of oil refining, the enemy's energy sector in response to its actions, an increase in the intensity of strikes due to Western weapons, increased sanctions, and the lack of economic support for Moscow by China are a necessity.

— noted the head of the CPD.

Recall

As Forbes wrote, Sergey Lavrov risks losing his position as Russian Foreign Minister if he fails to prevent the strengthening of US positions in relations with Russia. The recorded absence of the Russian Foreign Minister at important events may indicate disapproval in the Kremlin of the fact of "spoiled" relations with the Trump administration.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Forbes
Donald Trump
China
United States
Budapest
Ukraine