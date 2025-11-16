ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

Russian troops have recently been using foggy weather for attacks along the entire front, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Novopavlivka section of the front has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, as Russian troops focused on offensive operations to capture Pokrovsk and close the "Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad cauldron."

A company-sized mechanized assault on Novopavlivka on November 14, after a lull in the area, demonstrates how Russian forces are trying to find opportunities to exploit a key weakness in Ukrainian defense – the inability of Ukrainian drones to operate effectively in poor weather conditions such as fog and rain. - analysts point out.

They explain that Ukraine has so far based its defense in the war largely out of necessity, with the Ukrainian defense barrier using a large number of tactical strike drones and loitering munitions to destroy Russian manpower and equipment on the front line. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have partially adopted this defensive approach to compensate for the shortage of manpower and equipment, while simultaneously defending over 1,200 kilometers of the front line from Russian offensives.

Sparse Ukrainian defensive positions have contributed to recent Russian penetration attempts, and a shortage of artillery and other traditional systems has limited the ability of Ukrainian forces to operate when bad weather disrupted some drone operations. - ISW emphasizes.

They add that Western developments of traditional systems, such as artillery, are key to Ukraine's ability to create a multi-layered defense system that does not depend on any single type of weapon.

