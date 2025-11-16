ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 15, 05:21 PM • 12370 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 26529 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 35803 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 34483 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 48300 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43135 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37355 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28960 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19258 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 73990 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in UkrainePhotoNovember 15, 05:58 PM • 14040 views
From 1.5 to 3.5 queues: power outage schedules will be in effect for most regions of Ukraine on SundayNovember 15, 06:10 PM • 3608 views
Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wantedNovember 15, 06:31 PM • 10361 views
Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in BritainNovember 15, 06:49 PM • 3212 views
The second lioness that escaped in Khmelnytskyi has been foundNovember 15, 07:03 PM • 2512 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 73983 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 67420 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 46095 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 70828 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 298169 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Kherson Oblast
Khmelnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 21596 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 73983 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 27524 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 43775 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The occupiers are using foggy weather for attacks along the entire front, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions. Ukraine bases its defense on drones, which cannot operate effectively in poor weather conditions.

ISW: Russian troops use fog for attacks in Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions

Russian troops have recently been using foggy weather for attacks along the entire front, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Velykomykhailivka, and Huliaipole directions. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Novopavlivka section of the front has been relatively quiet in recent weeks, as Russian troops focused on offensive operations to capture Pokrovsk and close the "Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad cauldron."

A company-sized mechanized assault on Novopavlivka on November 14, after a lull in the area, demonstrates how Russian forces are trying to find opportunities to exploit a key weakness in Ukrainian defense – the inability of Ukrainian drones to operate effectively in poor weather conditions such as fog and rain.

- analysts point out.

They explain that Ukraine has so far based its defense in the war largely out of necessity, with the Ukrainian defense barrier using a large number of tactical strike drones and loitering munitions to destroy Russian manpower and equipment on the front line. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have partially adopted this defensive approach to compensate for the shortage of manpower and equipment, while simultaneously defending over 1,200 kilometers of the front line from Russian offensives.

Sparse Ukrainian defensive positions have contributed to recent Russian penetration attempts, and a shortage of artillery and other traditional systems has limited the ability of Ukrainian forces to operate when bad weather disrupted some drone operations.

- ISW emphasizes.

They add that Western developments of traditional systems, such as artillery, are key to Ukraine's ability to create a multi-layered defense system that does not depend on any single type of weapon.

Recall

Germany will allocate 150 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of the PURL mechanism. This initiative provides for accelerated delivery of American weapons to Ukraine, financed by European partners.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine increases weapons production, prepares for export, and opens "defense capitals" in Europe03.11.25, 20:01 • 3850 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine