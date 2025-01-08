The number of victims has increased to 33: search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55919 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135980 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110851 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164885 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of victims has increased to 33: search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed

The number of victims has increased to 33: search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22895 views

After two strikes by the FAB-500 on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed and 33 injured. Search and rescue operations have been completed, and the police have rescued 5 people.

Search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed after a Russian strike, the number of victims has increased to 33, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Zaporizhzhia. Search and rescue operations have been completed. 13 people were killed and 33 injured," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the Russian army launched two strikes (FAB-500 from UMPK) on the city.

The police rescued 5 people.

Recall

Tomorrow, January 9, a day of mourning will be declared in Zaporizhzhia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
fab-500FAB-500
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

