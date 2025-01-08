The number of victims has increased to 33: search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed

Search and rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed after a Russian strike, the number of victims has increased to 33, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Zaporizhzhia. Search and rescue operations have been completed. 13 people were killed and 33 injured," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the Russian army launched two strikes (FAB-500 from UMPK) on the city.

The police rescued 5 people.

Recall

Tomorrow, January 9, a day of mourning will be declared in Zaporizhzhia.