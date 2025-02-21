Ordered to destroy Oskil dam in Kharkiv region: two Russian generals served with suspicion notice

Two Russian generals who ordered the destruction of the Oskilske Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region in the fall of 2022 were served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBU.

According to the case file, the commanders carried out these actions:

▪️ Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of Russia;

▪️ Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky, Commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense.

According to the SBU, on September 12, 2022, on the order of Tsokov, his subordinate engineering units mined and blew up the shield of the first gate and the road overlap between the hydroelectric power plant building and the gallery of stationary mechanisms.

At the same time, Nazi aviation groups under the command of Makovetsky covered the enemy sappers from the air.

After that, from September 13 to September 30, 2022, Russian bombers regularly shelled the dam with high-explosive and guided bombs such as FAB-250, FAB-500, OFAB-500ShL, and KAB-1500.

This led to uncontrolled water leakage from the reservoir over an area of more than 120 square kilometers.

A comprehensive examination initiated by the Security Service established the facts of environmental damage amounting to almost UAH 4 billion.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Tsokov and Makovetskyi suspicion notices in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

▪️ part 2 of Article 28, Article 441 (ecocide committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Information about Tsokov's possible death in the war in Ukraine is also being checked. His death is not a reason to terminate the criminal investigation.

Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.

