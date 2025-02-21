Ordered to destroy Oskil dam in Kharkiv region: two Russian generals served with suspicion notice

ukenru
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8529 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36143 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93353 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111612 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147315 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115100 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53960 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80842 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34451 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103816 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 46513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147315 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138323 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170851 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 4788 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23277 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131943 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133867 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162425 views
Ordered to destroy Oskil dam in Kharkiv region: two Russian generals served with suspicion notice

Ordered to destroy Oskil dam in Kharkiv region: two Russian generals served with suspicion notice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24920 views

The SBU served notice of suspicion to Russian generals Tsokov and Makovetsky for the destruction of the Oskilske Reservoir dam. The environmental damage is estimated at UAH 4 billion, and over 120 square kilometers of territory are flooded.

Two Russian generals who ordered the destruction of the Oskilske Reservoir dam in Kharkiv region in the fall of 2022 were served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the SBU.

According to the case file, the commanders carried out these actions:

▪️ Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of Russia;

▪️ Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky, Commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense.

According to the SBU, on September 12, 2022, on the order of Tsokov, his subordinate engineering units mined and blew up the shield of the first gate and the road overlap between the hydroelectric power plant building and the gallery of stationary mechanisms.

At the same time, Nazi aviation groups under the command of Makovetsky covered the enemy sappers from the air.

After that, from September 13 to September 30, 2022, Russian bombers regularly shelled the dam with high-explosive and guided bombs such as FAB-250, FAB-500, OFAB-500ShL, and KAB-1500.

This led to uncontrolled water leakage from the reservoir over an area of more than 120 square kilometers.

A comprehensive examination initiated by the Security Service established the facts of environmental damage amounting to almost UAH 4 billion.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Tsokov and Makovetskyi suspicion notices in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

▪️ part 2 of Article 28, Article 441 (ecocide committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

Information about Tsokov's possible death in the war in Ukraine is also being checked. His death is not a reason to terminate the criminal investigation.

Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.

Russian general notified of suspicion over deadly strike on Mykolaiv regional сouncil13.02.25, 13:15 • 35166 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
fab-500FAB-500
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

