Russian general notified of suspicion over deadly strike on Mykolaiv regional сouncil

The Security Service of Ukraine has notified the Russian general Oleksandr Dvornikov in absentia of suspicion for ordering a missile strike on the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Council "Iskander" on March 29, 2022, where 36 people were killed and 38 were injured, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Security Service has collected evidence of war crimes by the Russian Army General Oleksandr Dvornikov - the former commander of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. On March 29, 2022, on his orders, the occupiers carried out a missile strike on the administrative building of the Mykolaiv Regional Council the SBU reported.

For the air attack, the enemy used a ground-to-ground cruise missile. Its launch took place from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, which was based on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Then, as a result of the enemy's attack, 36 people were killed. Another 38 people received injuries of varying severity.

In addition, nearby apartment buildings, a children's creativity center, commercial facilities, and civilian cars were damaged in the explosion.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified Dvornikov in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) - the SBU said.

Comprehensive measures are underway to hold him accountable for crimes against our state.

Supplement

According to the investigation, on March 29, 2022, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile strike on the administrative building of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.