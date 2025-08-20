$41.260.08
August 19, 09:51 PM • 8270 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 103343 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 92812 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 89766 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 09:27 AM • 36066 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99810 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74362 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87096 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104183 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 80677 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
More than a quarter of battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 175 combat engagements per day, more than a quarter of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched four missile and 82 air strikes, carried out 5611 shellings, and used 5610 kamikaze drones.

More than a quarter of battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat engagements took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched four missile and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using ten missiles and dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5611 shellings, 66 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and involved 5610 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery systems, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 218 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrny, Torske, and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two assaults by the occupation forces near Pereizne and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 28 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Hrushivka, Zeleny Hai, Temirivka, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, four combat engagements with the enemy took place.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

920 soldiers and 50 artillery systems per day: Russian troops suffered significant losses per day - General Staff20.08.25, 07:52 • 1854 views

Julia Shramko

War
Cruise missile
BM-21 "Grad"
KAB-500
KAB-250
Vovchansk
Kursk
BM-27 Uragan
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
FAB-500
Multiple rocket launcher
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
FAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed 129
Dnipro
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk