Sounds of explosions were heard in Kharkiv - mayor

On the night of September 25, Russians once again attacked Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with missiles. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under rocket attack. Be careful, - the statement said.

Terekhov clarified that the explosions occurred in a nearby suburb.

Recall

On September 24, Russian troops struck a civilian bakery in Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb. The attack killed one person and injured eight, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA.