Sounds of explosions were heard in Kharkiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 25, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city and its suburbs, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.
On the night of September 25, Russians once again attacked Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with missiles. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv. The city is under rocket attack. Be careful,
Terekhov clarified that the explosions occurred in a nearby suburb.
Recall
On September 24, Russian troops struck a civilian bakery in Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb. The attack killed one person and injured eight, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA.