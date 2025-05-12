Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

The Kremlin is preparing a draft agreement for possible negotiations with Kyiv, based on the protocols following the negotiations in Istanbul in April 2022, which included conditions that would mean Ukraine's capitulation and leave it "helpless to defend against potential future Russian aggression." This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that according to these documents, Ukraine would have to renounce its aspirations to join NATO and amend the constitution regarding its neutral status.

The ISW refers to the statement of the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, Yuriy Ushakov, who, in particular, stated that Russia will announce the composition of the delegation for the resumed negotiations in Istanbul in the near future and that such negotiations should take into account "the developments of the 2022 negotiations".

Within the framework of the "Istanbul Protocols," Russia demanded that the Ukrainian army be limited to 85,000 soldiers, 342 tanks, and 519 artillery systems. In addition, Russia demanded that Ukrainian missiles be limited to a range of 40 kilometers, which would allow Russian forces to deploy critical systems and assets near Ukraine without fear of strikes. - analysts point out.

They remind that Russia insisted on these conditions in the first and second months of the war, when Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv, as well as throughout northeastern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

Now Russia is trying to repeat the same demands after three years of war, despite the fact that Ukrainian troops have since successfully forced Russia to withdraw from northern Ukraine, liberated significant parts of territory in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, and slowed the rate of Russian advance on the front. - the article says.

Analysts conclude that Putin rejects the joint American-Ukrainian-European proposal for a general ceasefire and instead continues to demand Ukraine's capitulation, "trying to secure his strategic goals by prolonging negotiations while continuing to make gains on the battlefield."

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to him, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Turkey - despite the Kremlin ignoring the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day truce.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12 and will personally wait for Russian dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.

