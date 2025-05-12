Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 23918 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 47124 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 69561 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 87812 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 78583 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102296 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60855 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72215 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75761 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64780 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
77%
748mm
Popular news

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

May 11, 04:47 PM • 6830 views

Icebreaker "Noosfera" completes fourth Antarctic season

May 11, 05:00 PM • 4076 views

Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

May 11, 05:33 PM • 9444 views

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova

May 11, 05:54 PM • 3308 views

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

May 11, 06:58 PM • 4204 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 49775 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 158076 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 168285 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 149982 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 210356 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 14097 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 22691 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102296 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52658 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 59228 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

According to analysts, the Kremlin is preparing a draft "peace" agreement with conditions that effectively mean Ukraine's surrender, limiting its army and depriving it of the ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

The Kremlin is preparing a draft agreement for possible negotiations with Kyiv, based on the protocols following the negotiations in Istanbul in April 2022, which included conditions that would mean Ukraine's capitulation and leave it "helpless to defend against potential future Russian aggression." This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to these documents, Ukraine would have to renounce its aspirations to join NATO and amend the constitution regarding its neutral status.

The ISW refers to the statement of the assistant to the president of the Russian Federation, Yuriy Ushakov, who, in particular, stated that Russia will announce the composition of the delegation for the resumed negotiations in Istanbul in the near future and that such negotiations should take into account "the developments of the 2022 negotiations".

Within the framework of the "Istanbul Protocols," Russia demanded that the Ukrainian army be limited to 85,000 soldiers, 342 tanks, and 519 artillery systems. In addition, Russia demanded that Ukrainian missiles be limited to a range of 40 kilometers, which would allow Russian forces to deploy critical systems and assets near Ukraine without fear of strikes.

- analysts point out.

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot11.05.25, 17:37 • 3178 views

They remind that Russia insisted on these conditions in the first and second months of the war, when Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv, as well as throughout northeastern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

Now Russia is trying to repeat the same demands after three years of war, despite the fact that Ukrainian troops have since successfully forced Russia to withdraw from northern Ukraine, liberated significant parts of territory in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, and slowed the rate of Russian advance on the front.

- the article says.

Analysts conclude that Putin rejects the joint American-Ukrainian-European proposal for a general ceasefire and instead continues to demand Ukraine's capitulation, "trying to secure his strategic goals by prolonging negotiations while continuing to make gains on the battlefield."

Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations 11.05.25, 16:09 • 3074 views

Recall

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to him, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Turkey - despite the Kremlin ignoring the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day truce.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia from May 12 and will personally wait for Russian dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul11.05.25, 21:35 • 2906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
NATO
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.95
Bitcoin
$103,986.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,275.30
Ethereum
$2,504.70