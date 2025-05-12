In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 23918 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 47124 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 69561 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 87812 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 78583 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102296 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60855 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72215 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75761 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64780 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
77%
748mm
Popular news

Ukraine must agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation in Turkey immediately - Trump

May 11, 04:47 PM • 6830 views

Icebreaker "Noosfera" completes fourth Antarctic season

May 11, 05:00 PM • 4076 views

Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

May 11, 05:33 PM • 9444 views

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova

May 11, 05:54 PM • 3308 views

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

May 11, 06:58 PM • 4204 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 49775 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 158076 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 168285 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 149982 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 210356 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 14097 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 22691 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 102296 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52658 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 59228 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of an apartment where a fire broke out. One person sought medical attention due to an acute reaction to stress.

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

In Kyiv, a cat and a dog were rescued during the extinguishing of a fire in an apartment. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, May 11, at 17:57, a message was received about a fire in a multi-storey building on Vyshgorodska Street in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a residential multi-storey building. During the extinguishing, firefighters took a cat and a dog out of the apartment and, after providing the animals with emergency assistance, handed them over to the owners. As a result of the fire, one person sought medical attention, previously with an acute reaction to stress.

- the message says.

Rescuers added that at 18:34 the fire was extinguished on an area of 10 square meters. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement officers.

Let us remind you

A few days ago in the Sambir district of Lviv region, a cat saved a family during a fire in their house, waking up the owners in time. Thanks to this, the residents called rescuers and no one was injured.

Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road08.05.25, 17:36 • 12599 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivEvents
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.95
Bitcoin
$103,986.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,275.30
Ethereum
$2,504.70