In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

In Kyiv, a cat and a dog were rescued during the extinguishing of a fire in an apartment. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, May 11, at 17:57, a message was received about a fire in a multi-storey building on Vyshgorodska Street in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor of a residential multi-storey building. During the extinguishing, firefighters took a cat and a dog out of the apartment and, after providing the animals with emergency assistance, handed them over to the owners. As a result of the fire, one person sought medical attention, previously with an acute reaction to stress. - the message says.

Rescuers added that at 18:34 the fire was extinguished on an area of 10 square meters. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement officers.

Let us remind you

A few days ago in the Sambir district of Lviv region, a cat saved a family during a fire in their house, waking up the owners in time. Thanks to this, the residents called rescuers and no one was injured.

Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road