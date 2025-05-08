Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 18006 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32426 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37337 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41757 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66725 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64407 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67510 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39698 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53551 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47468 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Publications
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19219 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 29051 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66739 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67516 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123954 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 52445 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71679 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59348 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89746 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138612 views
Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

Zaporizhzhia patrol officers found a weakened baby owl on the road. The chick was handed over to an ornithologist who will take care of it until it returns to the wild.

Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road

Patrol police of Zaporizhzhia picked up a weakened owlet on a road with heavy traffic and took the bird to a zoo expert. This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police in Telegram.

Details

During the patrol, the police noticed a bird in the middle of the road. The little owlet was helplessly lying on the roadway. The chick was frightened and exhausted.

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued19.04.25, 19:27 • 10831 view

We carefully picked it up and contacted an ornithologist who has been helping birds for many years. Now the owlet is in safe hands - the specialist will take care of it until it gets stronger and can return to the wild. Every life is precious. We thank everyone who does not pass by trouble, especially those who save not only people, but also our younger brothers every day

- noted in the police.

Let us remind

Earlier in Zaporizhzhia, rescuers rescued a kitten that was stuck in a ventilation shaft under concrete, and handed it over to the owners of the apartment so that they could help find the owners.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWeather and environment
Telegram
Zaporizhzhia
