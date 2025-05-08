Zaporizhzhia patrol officers rescued a baby owl from a busy road

Patrol police of Zaporizhzhia picked up a weakened owlet on a road with heavy traffic and took the bird to a zoo expert. This is reported by UNN with reference to the patrol police in Telegram.

Details

During the patrol, the police noticed a bird in the middle of the road. The little owlet was helplessly lying on the roadway. The chick was frightened and exhausted.

We carefully picked it up and contacted an ornithologist who has been helping birds for many years. Now the owlet is in safe hands - the specialist will take care of it until it gets stronger and can return to the wild. Every life is precious. We thank everyone who does not pass by trouble, especially those who save not only people, but also our younger brothers every day - noted in the police.

Let us remind

