In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued

In Kyiv region, rescuers helped a stork tangled in a rope, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Today in the village of Biryuky, Bila Tserkva district, rescuers removed a stork from a tree that was tangled in a rope at a height.

Using a ladder truck, the bird was successfully retrieved and handed over to caring local residents for care.

Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia rescue a kitten trapped in a concrete pit