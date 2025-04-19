$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 7588 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 14336 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 10648 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 11628 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 14394 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 69506 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84534 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89164 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119782 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 14336 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 24198 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 26545 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27988 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61846 views
In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Rescuers in the village of Biruky in Kyiv region removed a stork tangled in a rope at height from a tree. The bird was reached with the help of a ladder truck and handed over to local residents for care.

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued

In Kyiv region, rescuers helped a stork tangled in a rope, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Today in the village of Biryuky, Bila Tserkva district, rescuers removed a stork from a tree that was tangled in a rope at a height.

Using a ladder truck, the bird was successfully retrieved and handed over to caring local residents for care.

Rescuers in Zaporizhzhia rescue a kitten trapped in a concrete pit19.05.24, 13:08 • 108351 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
