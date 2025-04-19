In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in the village of Biruky in Kyiv region removed a stork tangled in a rope at height from a tree. The bird was reached with the help of a ladder truck and handed over to local residents for care.
Details
Today in the village of Biryuky, Bila Tserkva district, rescuers removed a stork from a tree that was tangled in a rope at a height.
Using a ladder truck, the bird was successfully retrieved and handed over to caring local residents for care.
