Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

The issue of Russia's transfer of its version of the "memorandum" on the ceasefire will be a "test" for the Kremlin. This was stated on social network X by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georhiy Tykhyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Moscow is not just тормозит peace process, "then let them show their "memorandum" now.

Ukraine has shared its vision. If the Russian document is ready and its elements can be discussed, why hide it? - Tykhyi wrote.

He also asked, "how can a meeting be fruitful if they bring a pig in a poke?".

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait for Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Kyiv. According to him, Kyiv expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as agreed earlier".

Earlier, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over a document reflecting Ukraine's position on the ceasefire to Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian side has at least four more days to hand over their document to Ukraine for processing.

Zelenskyy: we hope there will be no more war in June 2026