Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14482 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 43408 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 66687 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 114337 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82168 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87212 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163172 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71278 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173027 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221398 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
91%
744mm
Popular news

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 26222 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95265 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 30230 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 4866 views

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

05:58 PM • 3478 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95268 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173027 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 184517 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189222 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221398 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

Berlin

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60350 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122626 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63162 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66887 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133451 views
Actual

Facebook

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

YouTube

Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that if the Russian Federation does not slow down the peace process, then let it show its "memorandum". Ukraine is waiting for proposals from the Russian Federation for discussion.

Transfer of the Russian Federation's "memorandum" on ceasefire: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russians will "bring a cat in a bag"

The issue of Russia's transfer of its version of the "memorandum" on the ceasefire will be a "test" for the Kremlin. This was stated on social network X by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georhiy Tykhyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, if Moscow is not just тормозит peace process, "then let them show their "memorandum" now.

Ukraine has shared its vision. If the Russian document is ready and its elements can be discussed, why hide it?

- Tykhyi wrote.

He also asked, "how can a meeting be fruitful if they bring a pig in a poke?".

Let us remind you

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait for Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Kyiv. According to him, Kyiv expects that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as agreed earlier".

Earlier, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov handed over a document reflecting Ukraine's position on the ceasefire to Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian side has at least four more days to hand over their document to Ukraine for processing.

Zelenskyy: we hope there will be no more war in June 202628.05.25, 12:53 • 2402 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.32
Bitcoin
$107,484.30
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,310.55
Ethereum
$2,649.01