President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the war of russia against Ukraine will end by June 2026. At the same time, he added that it is during this period that russia will begin to feel the consequences of the sanctions imposed on it, Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

June 2026 - we all hope that there will be no war. Very much - the president noted.

At the same time, he added that it is during this period, next summer, that russia will begin to feel the real consequences of the sanctions imposed on it.

But at the same time, we understand that the "russians" will feel the economic impact of the sanctions. Already from those that have been adopted. And we believe that it is from that moment, somewhere from the summer of 2026, that their economy will feel it strongly. We understand what the budget deficit will be - Zelenskyy explained.

Addition

Zelenskyy said that russia will hand over a memorandum to Ukraine on how it sees a ceasefire and under what conditions a meeting of leaders should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals.

russia said: "We will hand you something called a memorandum." They will hand over what they see as the next steps, whether russia is able to support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of state leaders. We will read their proposals and give a definite answer - Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy stated that, despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes that the White House is still more annoyed by the russian dictator vladimir putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if that truth is not very pleasant.