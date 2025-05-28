$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7796 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 20080 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 61021 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41404 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77411 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 140079 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109143 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107100 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156900 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228021 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
75%
745mm
Zelenskyy: we hope there will be no more war in June 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that the war will end by the summer of 2026, when Russia feels the consequences of the sanctions. He added that Ukraine will consider the Russian Federation's memorandum on a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy: we hope there will be no more war in June 2026

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the war of russia against Ukraine will end by June 2026. At the same time, he added that it is during this period that russia will begin to feel the consequences of the sanctions imposed on it, Zelenskyy told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

June 2026 - we all hope that there will be no war. Very much

- the president noted. 

At the same time, he added that it is during this period, next summer, that russia will begin to feel the real consequences of the sanctions imposed on it.

But at the same time, we understand that the "russians" will feel the economic impact of the sanctions. Already from those that have been adopted. And we believe that it is from that moment, somewhere from the summer of 2026, that their economy will feel it strongly. We understand what the budget deficit will be

- Zelenskyy explained.

Addition

Zelenskyy said that russia will hand over a memorandum to Ukraine on how it sees a ceasefire and under what conditions a meeting of leaders should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals.

russia said: "We will hand you something called a memorandum." They will hand over what they see as the next steps, whether russia is able to support a ceasefire and a meeting at the level of state leaders. We will read their proposals and give a definite answer

- Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy stated that, despite his difficult relationship with Donald Trump, he believes that the White House is still more annoyed by the russian dictator vladimir putin than he is. The head of state stressed that, unlike putin, who is constantly lying, he tells the truth, even if that truth is not very pleasant. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
