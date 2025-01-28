Russian plane drops another half-ton bomb on Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
An unexploded FAB-500 bomb that fell from a Russian aircraft was found near the village of Mukhanivka in the Belgorod region of Russia. The munition landed 500 meters away from residential buildings, with no casualties.
The Russian military dropped another half-ton bomb on the Belgorod region, UNN reports, citing Astra.
Details
According to media reports, on January 25, an unexploded bomb crater was found in a field near the village of Mukhanivka in Korochany district. It had "abnormally descended" from a Russian aircraft and fell 500 meters from residential buildings. Later it turned out that the fallen munition was a FAB-500.
There were no casualties or damage.
Thus, ASTRA has learned of at least 165 cases of FAB bombs falling in Russia and on Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine in 2024, 14 FABs and one missile, as well as one UMPB-250 in 2025.
