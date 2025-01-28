Russian plane drops another half-ton bomb on Belgorod region

The Russian military dropped another half-ton bomb on the Belgorod region, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to media reports, on January 25, an unexploded bomb crater was found in a field near the village of Mukhanivka in Korochany district. It had "abnormally descended" from a Russian aircraft and fell 500 meters from residential buildings. Later it turned out that the fallen munition was a FAB-500.

There were no casualties or damage.

Thus, ASTRA has learned of at least 165 cases of FAB bombs falling in Russia and on Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine in 2024, 14 FABs and one missile, as well as one UMPB-250 in 2025.

Russian plane drops “smart” bomb on Belgorod region - media