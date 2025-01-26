Russian plane drops “smart” bomb on Belgorod region - media

A "smart bomb" was dropped by a Russian plane in the Belgorod region. On January 23, the UMPB-250 was found near the village of Velyki Kulbaki. There were no casualties or damage, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

The Kremlin press described the bomb there: "The bomb, or rather a guided missile, is equipped with a navigation module integrated with steering, several antennas and a turbojet power plant. The warhead is the same as a standard FAB-250 bomb. Unlike bombs with optional UMPC modules, the UMB was designed to be "smart" and "barrage". All electronic components are hidden under the nose fairing, which allows the bomb to be used over long distances. On modified FABs, all mechanisms are mounted on top, which increases air resistance and reduces the range.

Thus, ASTRA learned of at least 165 cases of FAB bombs falling in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2024, 13 FABs and one missile, as well as one UMPB-250 in 2025.

Drones attacked Belgorod region: a number of settlements were left without electricity