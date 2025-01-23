135 miners trapped at a depth of 1300 meters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: rescue details

An accident occurred at a substation of a mine more than 1300 meters deep in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 135 miners were blocked. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to an accident at one of the substations, 135 miners were blocked in the underground workings of a mine of one of the region's mining enterprises at a depth of more than 1300 meters.

Thanks to the joint work of mine rescuers, the company's specialists and other units of the State Emergency Service, the accident was eliminated.

Rescuing the miners required the use of a sophisticated technology to create an artificial load on the mine cage, which allowed people to be safely lifted to the surface - the post says.

According to the State Emergency Service, the rescue operations have now been completed. All 135 miners returned home safe and sound.

Recall

In Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district , a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb was found. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous find in a safe area.