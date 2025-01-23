135 miners trapped at a depth of 1300 meters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: rescue details

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82521 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110703 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55283 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119168 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113801 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32179 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82554 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156637 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25451 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119175 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140157 views
135 miners trapped at a depth of 1300 meters in Dnipropetrovs'k region: rescue details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27808 views

An accident occurred at the mine's substation, which trapped 135 miners at a depth of more than 1,300 meters. Thanks to the joint actions of the SES rescuers and the company's specialists, all miners were rescued.

An accident occurred at a substation of a mine more than 1300 meters deep in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 135 miners were blocked. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on its Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to an accident at one of the substations, 135 miners were blocked in the underground workings of a mine of one of the region's mining enterprises at a depth of more than 1300 meters.

ImageImage

Thanks to the joint work of mine rescuers, the company's specialists and other units of the State Emergency Service, the accident was eliminated.

Rescuing the miners required the use of a sophisticated technology to create an artificial load on the mine cage, which allowed people to be safely lifted to the surface

- the post says.

According to the State Emergency Service, the rescue operations have now been completed. All 135 miners returned home safe and sound.

Recall

In Pervomaiska community of Mykolaiv district , a FAB-500 high-explosive bomb was found. The SES engineers successfully transported and neutralized the dangerous find in a safe area.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
fab-500FAB-500
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine

