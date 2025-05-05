$41.710.11
Large-scale forest fire in Kharkiv region was localized after enemy shelling - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 3288 views

As a result of enemy shelling in the Kharkiv region, 8 fires broke out, the largest of which covered 85 hectares of forest near Izyum. The fire has been localized, but the threat of detonation of ammunition remains.

Large-scale forest fire in Kharkiv region was localized after enemy shelling - RMA

A large-scale forest fire that occurred as a result of enemy shelling has been localized in the Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy has resumed shelling forest plantations, as last year. Today we have 8 fires, the largest are near Izyum, where the fire covered 85 hectares of forest. By morning, the fire was localized, the forest floor is smoldering," Syniehubov said.

"The threat remains, the ammunition left by the occupiers is detonating. Strong winds may increase the area of the fire. Settlements near the fire are under increased attention. The day before, the fire spread to residential buildings, garages, warehouses and production buildings. There were no casualties," the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration added.

In addition, he stressed that in the event of a further threat to the settlement, a rapid evacuation of people will be carried out.

Syniehubov also reported on the consequences of other enemy shelling. "The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. In the morning, in Zolochiv, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb of the FAB-500 type on a residential area. Three people were rescued from the rubble, two children were injured," Syniehubov said.

According to him, strikes were recorded on civilian infrastructure in the Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv, Izyum, and Boriv directions.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration reported that over the past day in the Kharkiv region, 9 people were injured, including two children, due to enemy shelling, and there was damage to a post office, an educational institution, warehouses, and power grids

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
FAB-500
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
