Farmer finds S-300 missile fragments in the middle of a field in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region , a farmer stumbled upon the remains of an S-300 missile while working in a field, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reported .

In the Kyiv region, in the Boryspil district, a farmer was working in his field and came across a large metal object sticking out of the ground. Upon closer inspection, the man realized that it was probably a missile - rescuers say.

The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine immediately arrived at the scene.

After a thorough examination, experts confirmed that these were safe remnants of an S-300 missile, which is part of a medium-range air defense system.

The pyrotechnics quickly removed the remnants of the rocket, ensuring safe conditions for further work in the field. The farmer can now return to his usual activities on the land - the emergency workers summarize.

The State Emergency Service once again urged Ukrainians to remember: every touch can be the last. Do not expose yourself and others to mortal danger - immediately report the discovery by calling 101!

In Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics seized and destroyed a FAB-500 bomb. Over the past day, 41 explosive devices were found in the area, and 7.53 hectares of territory were inspected.