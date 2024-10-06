ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Farmer finds S-300 missile fragments in the middle of a field in Kyiv region

Farmer finds S-300 missile fragments in the middle of a field in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37648 views

In Boryspil district, a farmer discovered the remains of an S-300 missile in his field. The SES sappers confirmed the safety of the discovery, removed it and provided conditions for further work in the field.

In the Kyiv region , a farmer stumbled upon the remains of an S-300 missile while working in a field, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reported .

Details

In the Kyiv region, in the Boryspil district, a farmer was working in his field and came across a large metal object sticking out of the ground. Upon closer inspection, the man realized that it was probably a missile

- rescuers say. 

The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine immediately arrived at the scene.

After a thorough examination, experts confirmed that these were safe remnants of an S-300 missile, which is part of a medium-range air defense system.

The pyrotechnics quickly removed the remnants of the rocket, ensuring safe conditions for further work in the field. The farmer can now return to his usual activities on the land

- the emergency workers summarize. 

AddendumAddendum

The State Emergency Service once again urged Ukrainians to remember: every touch can be the last. Do not expose yourself and others to mortal danger - immediately report the discovery by calling 101!

Recall

In Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, the State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics seized and destroyed a FAB-500 bomb. Over the past day, 41 explosive devices were found in the area, and 7.53 hectares of territory were inspected.

