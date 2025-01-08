ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 32

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 32

A Russian attack with guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people and wounded 32. Twenty-eight vehicles were damaged, including a 13-year-old girl.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia left 13 people dead and 32 wounded. Police paramedics saved 5 people. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"On January 8, at 15:40, Russians launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs (FAB-500 from UMPK) on the territory of the regional center. They exploded among a crowd of people - near the administrative part of the infrastructure facility and the roadway. The building and vehicles caught fire," the statement said.

As of 19:30, 13 people were reported dead and 32 injured (the number may change). Most of the victims were simply on the street and in public transportation.

"Police paramedics rescued 5 people," the police said.

28 vehicles were damaged, including a tram and a taxi.

It is noted that an emergency rescue operation is currently underway at the scene. Investigative teams, explosive experts, rescuers and specialized city services are working.

The victims are being identified by forensic experts and employees of the center for searching for missing persons under special circumstances.

Addendum

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reportedthat a 13-year-old girl was among those wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

He also said that at least 80 people have sought medical care after today's attack.

Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims may increase08.01.25, 18:07 • 26520 views

