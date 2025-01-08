Russian strike on Zaporizhzhya: number of wounded increased to 32

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia left 13 people dead and 32 wounded. Police paramedics saved 5 people. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"On January 8, at 15:40, Russians launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs (FAB-500 from UMPK) on the territory of the regional center. They exploded among a crowd of people - near the administrative part of the infrastructure facility and the roadway. The building and vehicles caught fire," the statement said.

As of 19:30, 13 people were reported dead and 32 injured (the number may change). Most of the victims were simply on the street and in public transportation.

"Police paramedics rescued 5 people," the police said.

28 vehicles were damaged, including a tram and a taxi.

It is noted that an emergency rescue operation is currently underway at the scene. Investigative teams, explosive experts, rescuers and specialized city services are working.

The victims are being identified by forensic experts and employees of the center for searching for missing persons under special circumstances.

Addendum

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reportedthat a 13-year-old girl was among those wounded in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

He also said that at least 80 people have sought medical care after today's attack.

