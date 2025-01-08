Russia's strike in Zaporizhzhia: the National Police reported 63 victims

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 63 victims are already known , UNN reports, citing the National Police.

"... as of 21:20, 63 victims are known, some of them were provided with assistance on the spot, some citizens independently turned to medical institutions for help," the statement said.

As UNN reported, search and rescue operations after the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia have been completed.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the Russian army launched 2 strikes (FAB-500 from UMPK) on the city. 13 people were killed.

The police rescued 5 people.

Tomorrow, January 9, a day of mourning will be declared in Zaporizhzhia.